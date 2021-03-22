Anna Faris is opening up about her marriage with Chris Pratt. In the latest episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, Gwyneth Paltrow and the Mom alum spoke about their love lives.

"My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness," Faris told Paltrow. "Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability."

Before her marriage to Pratt, Faris was married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.

"Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think," she added. "And I hope I've grown from that."

I just had the best time talking with @GwynethPaltrowpic.twitter.com/UIAUY29psY — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) March 22, 2021

Faris and Pratt split in 2017 after 8 years of marriage. They share one son together, Jack, 8. The Overboard actress has since gotten engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, who she met on the set of the 2018 film.

When it comes to Paltrow's marriage with Coldplay's Chris Martin, the Goop CEO said she "learned so much" about herself through their divorce.

"I never wanted to get divorced," Paltrow told Faris. "I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically. But I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined."

Paltrow added that it wasn't until she focused on accountability that she was able to meet and later marry her now-husband, Brad Falchuk. "And because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I've never had before with Brad, my husband."

Paltrow and Falchuk married in 2018. The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow star and Martin share two children, daughter Apple, 16, and son, Moses, 14.

RELATED CONTENT

Allison Janney Reacts to 'Mom' Ending, Thanks Anna Faris

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Sell Los Angeles Home They Shared

Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Chris Martin 'Lil Baby Daddy' in Cute Comment

Why Anna Faris Is ‘Happy’ Chris Pratt Proposed to Katherine Schwarzenegger (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery