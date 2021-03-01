Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Happy 50th Birthday to Husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking time to celebrate her husband's milestone birthday. Paltrow penned a sweet message to Brad Falchuk, who turned 50 on Monday.

"Happy 50th birthday @bradfalchuk. I just want to be with you, always, at least for the next 50." the actress captioned the selfie of her and her hubby.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 in a private, fairy-tale ceremony in the Hamptons and moved in together one year later.

The 48-year-old celebrated her birthday in September by showing a bit more skin. The fresh-faced star posed nude outdoors, smiling wide while strategically positioning her arm and leg across her body.

"In nothing but my birthday suit today," Paltrow wrote alongside the pic. "Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. 💙 #goopgenes."

Stars like Rachel Zoe, Courteney Cox and Ashley Graham and many more wished Paltrow well, while her 16-year-old daughter, Apple, expressed her embarrassment.

"MOM," Apple wrote in the comments, to which Paltrow replied with laughing crying emojis.

