Whoops... or should we say, Goops? Gwyneth Paltrow has a brand new resolution in 2021 after she tried to share an earnest promotional video on Instagram.

In the video, which the Goop founder posted to Instagram on Sunday, she was dishing about some face oil when she accidentally dropped the bottle and an F-bomb along with it, giving a shocked glance to the camera before the video cuts out.

"I am committed to swearing less in 2021," Paltrow wrote in the caption. "Whoops."

Scandal star Dan Bucatinsky commented on the post, "Please don't stop swearing. Whatever you're doing. Is working.❤️"

Paltrow's pal, Drew Barrymore, also wrote, "Gosh darn it I love you in PG and X ratings and everything in between."

This isn't the first time Paltrow's been "X rated" on Instagram.

Back in September, she posted an entirely nude photo to celebrate her 48th birthday.

Paltrow's 16-year-old daughter, Apple, wasn't impressed by the pic, commenting, "MOM."

