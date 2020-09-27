Happy birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow! The actress turned 48 on Sunday, and celebrated this latest trip around the sun the same way she entered the world -- in her birthday suit.

The Iron Man star looked fresh faced and stunning as she posed nude outdoors, smiling wide while strategically positioning her arm and leg across her body.

"In nothing but my birthday suit today," Paltrow wrote alongside the pic. "Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop ‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. 💙 #goopgenes."

Stars like Rachel Zoe, Jessica Capshaw, Courteney Cox, Ashley Graham, Lea Michele and more all wished Paltrow well, while her 16-year-old daughter, Apple, expressed her embarrassment.

"MOM," Apple wrote in the comments, to which Paltrow replied with laughing crying emojis.

Paltrow and Apple have been spending a lot of time together lately, and they recently teamed up with Paltrow's mom, Blythe Danner, to promote new GoopGenes skincare products. In a video spanning three generations, Apple asked her mom and grandmother what advice they'd give their younger selves.

"Grow up!" Danner jokingly replied.

"Get your s**t together, man!" Paltrow added.

See more in the video below.

