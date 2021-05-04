Anna Faris chose to keep her marital woes to herself. In the latest episode of her Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, the 44-year-old actress revealed why she didn't tell her friends about the problems she and Chris Pratt faced when they were married.

The actors tied the knot in 2009 and called it quits in 2017. They share a son, 8-year-old Jack. Prior to her marriage to Pratt, Faris was married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008. In 2019, Pratt got remarried to Katherine Schwarzenegger and they share 8-month-old daughter Lyla.

"Because I didn't have a close group of girlfriends I think it stunted me in a lot of ways. One of them being that I never talked about any issues," Faris told podcast guest Rachel Bilson. "To the people, even who I was closest to, I'm sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben [Indra, her first husband], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles."

When it comes to breakups in general, Faris said that, after every split, "at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have."

"In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision," she said. "But it also made the breakups less jarring, because somewhere in me the seed had been planted."

Now, though, Faris is happily engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, who she's been with since 2017. During the podcast, Faris revealed that her fiancé and son have a great relationship. That fact, Faris said, is part of the reason why she "never really worried about Jack not having his two biological parents raising him together."

"Him and my fiancé have the most amazing relationship, they're really close," she said. "When I was interviewing for schools, I remember the administrator saying something about divorce having this negative affect on kids. I thought about how happy Jack was and I smiled, which probably looked a little crazy, and I really had no idea what they were talking about, I guess... He's surrounded by a lot of happy, loving people all the time."

