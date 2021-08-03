Anna Lillian Iverson, Priscilla Presley's Mom, Dies, Granddaughter Riley Keough Pays Tribute
Benjamin Keough, Son of Lisa Marie Presley and Grandson of Elvis…
Wells Adams Talks ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Possibly Taking Ove…
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
'Gossip Girl': ET's First Interviews With Blake Lively, Penn Bad…
Luke Bryan Talks Returning to the Stage and Tour Bus Life (Exclu…
Patti LaBelle on Her Love for Cooking and Most Famous Dinner Gue…
‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Teases Season 23 and Breaks Down Her F…
‘AGT’: Matt Mauser, Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim, Wows Ju…
Robert Irwin on Sister Bindi as a Mom and How He Continues His L…
‘Two Steps Home’ Couple Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin Share 3…
Tahj Mowry Reflects on Naya Rivera and Her ‘Amazing’ Legacy (Exc…
John Krasinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of 'A Quiet Pla…
Prince George Is England's Cutest Fan With Prince William and Ka…
Angela Bassett & Carla Gugino on Their Epic Wine Night Filming ‘…
Billie Eilish Claps Back at Haters Who Claim She's in Her 'Flop …
Ian Ziering on Working With ‘Sharknado’ Co-Star Tara Reid for a …
Timothée Chalamet Takes a Bath in ‘The French Dispatch’ First Lo…
Joshua Jackson on Fatherhood and Marriage to Jodie Turner-Smith …
Emmy Nominations 2021: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday on the Balance of Being Wives Who…
Priscilla Presley is suffering another loss. The 76-year-old actress and former wife of Elvis Presley took to Instagram on Monday to share that her mother, Anna Lillian Iversen, died at age 95.
"I am heartbroken. My beautiful mother passed today. She was the light of our lives," Priscilla captioned a photo of the late matriarch. "She never wanted any attention on herself. Her children were her everything. May you Rest In Peace mom. You will always be with us. ❤️."
Priscilla's granddaughter, Riley Keough, also honored her great-grandmother in a post that featured Iverson with her husband, Paul Beaulieu, and a young Priscilla.
"We lost our beautiful Nana this morning. She was an incredible woman and mother. Rest In Peace nana ❤️," Riley wrote.
It's been a difficult couple of years for the family, who lost Benjamin Keough, Riley's brother and Priscilla's grandson, to suicide in July 2020. He was 27.
Riley honored her late sibling on the anniversary of his death with some touching throwback photos.
"Today has been a year without you baby brother. I miss you endlessly every day," she wrote.
Following Benjamin's death, Priscilla called the loss "devastating," writing, "These are some of the darkest days of my family's life."
RELATED CONTENT:
Riley Keough Marks the 1-Year Anniversary of Brother Benjamin's Death
Riley Keough Marks One Year Since Last Seeing Brother Benjamin Alive
Priscilla Presley Speaks Out Following the Death of Her Grandson