Dannielynn Birkhead's keeping the memory of her late mother, Anna Nicole Smith, alive in the most fitting way possible -- by making a fashionable statement.

Dannielynn and her father, Larry Birkhead, hit up the 34th annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala on Friday night, and all eyes were on Anna Nicole's 16-year-old daughter who donned a blouse featuring photos of Anna Nicole. The mesh top is sold by Guess and, according to People, Larry said the photos reflect "some of Anna's best Guess campaigns."

The outlet quoted Larry saying the blouse "came from a Guess collection that sold out and she [Dannielynn] saved it for a special occasion."

Larry took to Instagram and also noted that the jewelry worn by Dannielynn belonged to her late mother. In his caption, Larry, wearing a Hugo Boss suit, said he was also celebrating "the 20th anniversary where I met Dannielynn's Mom at the same event."

Getty

Getty

Dannielynn, who turns 17 in September, and her father have a years-long tradition to attend Kentucky Derby weekend. Last year, the teenager met Janet Jackson at the same gala where she wore the exact same outfit that Jackson once wore to the exact same event two decades ago.

Larry explained on Instagram that Dannielynn's outfit was purchased as part of the singer's charity auction. Jackson wore the black suit to the 2003 gala. According to the Daily Mail, when Jackson laid her eyes on Dannielynn the singer exclaimed, "That's my outfit!"

The gala is a prelude to The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports, which the father-daughter duo are expected to attend.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Anna Nicole Smith's 11-Year-Old Daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead's, Life Today This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Turns 16

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Visits Her Mom's Hometown for First Time

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her at 14

Related Gallery