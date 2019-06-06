Larry Birkhead went big when it came to commemorating Dannielynn's graduation.



The late Anna Nicole Smith's 12-year-old daughter graduated from 7th grade, and to celebrate, her dad, Larry, gifted her with tickets to see Hamilton. Larry shared the sweet surprise on Instagram on Tuesday, alongside precious photos showing just how grown up Dannielynn has become.



"Surprised Dannielynn with @hamiltonmusical tickets for her 7th grade graduation. I think she was happy! hamiltonlouisville #hamilton #graduation #kycenterforthearts," he captioned the pics, which show Dannielynn smiling from ear to ear while showing off the tickets. Fans gushed over the snaps in the comments, complimenting the graduate's cute ensemble: a pink-and-white floral dress and nude sandals.

Dannielynn's 7th grade graduation comes a month after she paid tribute to her late mother at the Kentucky Derby. She and Larry, who attend the event every year, sported matching pink looks; Dannielynn accessorized her dress with the hat Anna Nicole wore to the 2004 derby. Smith died in 2007 from an accidental overdose.

In 2017, Larry opened up to ET about raising Dannielynn without her mother.

"She is clinging to the female teachers," he shared, adding that his daughter had been pushing him to date. "She's clingy to her girlfriends' moms and she’ll say things like, 'Do you want to adopt me? Would you be my honorary mother?' She tends to do that a lot."



Larry couldn't have been more proud of the young woman his daughter was becoming.

"The other day, she had a friend whose fish died and she said, 'Don't worry about your fish, it's up there with my mom. My mom's taking care of your fish and it’s gonna be OK,'" he recalled. "It was something that she came up with. It was true from the heart and that's how she deals with it and I'm proud that she is who she is."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pays Tribute to Her Late Mom at Kentucky Derby

Larry Birkhead Shares Touching Photo of Anna Nicole Smith & Their Daughter on Her 12th Birthday

Larry Birkhead Shares Intimate Thoughts From Anna Nicole Smith's Private Diary

Related Gallery