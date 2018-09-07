Larry Birkhead loves his little girl.

The 45-year-old father took to Twitter on Friday to share a touching photo of the late Anna Nicole Smith with their daughter, Dannielynn, to celebrate her 12th birthday. The sweet snap shows the blonde-haired model sans makeup with her hair in a ponytail, closing her eyes, holding her newborn baby girl and giving her a kiss. Meanwhile, little Dannielynn is beyond adorable in a yellow onesie and wearing a white headband.

"Wishing Dannielynn a Happy 12th Birthday! Her Mom would be so proud. The celebration is about to start!" Birkhead wrote alongside the pic.

Wishing Dannielynn a Happy 12th Birthday! Her Mom would be so proud. The celebration is about to start! pic.twitter.com/ThlekFKGNm — Larry Birkhead (@larrybirkhead) September 7, 2018

It's been 11 years since Smith died from an accidental overdose, but the father-daughter duo continues to honor her.

Larry and Dannielynn were last spotted attending the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky. The then 11-year-old looked stylish in a white-and-blue dress and a coordinating hat, while Larry matched his daughter in a light blue plaid suit.

ET sat down with Larry last September, where he opened up about how Dannielynn has been coping without her mother as she nears her teens.

“She is clinging to the female teachers,” he shared, adding that his daughter had been pushing him to date. “She's clingy to her girlfriends’ moms and she’ll say things like, ‘Do you want to adopt me? Would you be my honorary mother?’ She tends to do that a lot.”

He also revealed that Dannielynn doesn’t ask too many questions about Anna Nicole, but has faced awkward moments like explaining why his daughter's Wikipedia page stated that her surname was "Stern" as a baby. (Anna Nicole’s partner, Howard K. Stern, was listed as the father on Dannielynn’s birth certificate, before a DNA test proved Larry was her dad.)

