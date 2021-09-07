AnnaSophia Robb Engaged to Boyfriend Trevor Paul

AnnaSophia Robb is getting married! The Doctor Death actress took to Instagram Tuesday to share that she and her boyfriend, Trevor Paul, had gotten engaged.

"I want to be with you everywhere!🎶 And now I get to 💗 We got engaged!!! YAHHHHOOOOOOO! He’s my best friend, the greatest man I know, & a real bad b*tch 🎶 , I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together!," Robb wrote next to a slideshow of photos of her and her hubby to be, including one where she excitedly shows off her glittering engagement ring.

Joey King, and Tan France were just a few of the celebrities to congratulate the happy couple on their engagement, with King writing, "I couldn’t smile any wider if I wanted to. You two are the greatest and I love you both," and the Queer Eye star commenting, "HUGE congrats, love!! So happy for you ❤️."

Lucy Boynton, Chloë Sevigny and Mira Sorvino, also commented, sending their well wishes to Robb and Paul.

Robb shared another photo of the pair on her Instagram Story, writing, "Best friend for LIFE!," with lots of red heart emojis over the photo of her and Paul starring out at the New York City skyline.

Instagram/AnnaSophia Robb

While Robb spoken much about their relationship, the 27-year-old actress started sharing photos of Paul to her Instagram back in 2019.

RELATED CONTENT

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Want an Engagement 'Badly,' Source Says

Engagement Rings for Every Budget

'Shahs of Sunset's Mike Shouhed Engaged to Paulina Ben-Cohen

Sofia Vergara Reacts to ‘Modern Family’ Co-Star Eric Stonestreet’s Engagement This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery