No sense letting a good gown go to waste! Anne Hathaway is excited to celebrate the release of her new film, The Witches, on HBO Max, and the 37-year-old actress didn't let the lack of premiere in pandemic times get her down.

On Thursday, she took to a London rooftop opposite the lit up Harrods department store to pose for a stunning photo in a tulle-covered cherry red Ralph and Russo gown.

"🔮No premiere, no problem🔮" Hathaway captioned the shot. "I hope you all enjoy Robert Zemeckis’s reimagining of #TheWitchesMovie, streaming on @HBOMax today!"

Hathaway has been very excited about her new project, which is an adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl children's book of the same name.

She recently shared a time-lapse video showcasing the "magical" way the makeup team created the terrifying look for her character, the Grand High Witch.

She also joined in the "How It's Going" challenge, showing off her childhood witch costume and her glamorous movie look.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Witches' Trailer No. 1: Anne Hathaway Brings Roald Dahls' Scary This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Anne Hathaway Conjures Up a Spell in 'The Witches' Remake Trailer

Anjelica Huston Is 'Excited' to See Anne Hathaway Star in 'Witches' Reboot (Exclusive)

Anne Hathaway Tears Up Recalling How Garry Marshall Changed Her Life

Related Gallery