Anne Hathaway enjoyed a rare public night out with her husband, Adam Shulman, on Monday night.

The couple stepped out at the Sunday Film Festival in Park City, Utah, for the premiere of the actress' new movie, The Last Thing He Wanted. The upcoming political thriller, an adaptation of the Joan Didion novel about various characters caught up in the Iran-Contra scandal, also stars Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe and more.

Hathaway, 37, was all smiles as she posed in a chic, black-and-white patterned ensemble alongside Shulman, 38, who paired his suit with an oversized scarf. The pair's outing comes weeks after they reportedly welcomed their second child together. Hathaway and Shulman's first child, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, was born in 2016.

Hathaway made her first public appearance since welcoming her second child at the Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 12. The actress walked the red carpet in a show-stopping gold sparkling gown with a plunging neckline.

Hathaway announced she was expecting her second child on Instagram last July, and shared a few days later at Amazon's Television Critics Association summer press tour that it was something she had been "wanting for a while."

