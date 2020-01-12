Anne Hathaway is a red carpet dream!

The 37-year-old actress stepped out to the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, marking her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to her second child.

Hathaway -- who is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role in Modern Love -- sparkled on the red carpet in a breathtaking gold sequined gown, featuring a sexy plunging neckline and bat wing sleeves. She paired the dress with her brunette tresses loose, an asymmetric drop earring and hand jewelry.

She was joined on the red carpet by her husband, Adam Shulman, who looked dapper in a blue velvet tuxedo.

Back in December, Hathaway and Shulman were spotted out and about at a park in Connecticut with their 3-year-old son, Jonathan, and what appeared to be their newborn in tow.

The actress announced via Instagram in July 2019 that the two were expecting baby No. 2. "I am really happy," Hathaway told ET a few days later, at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "This is something I've been wanting for a while and I'm really happy it's happening."

