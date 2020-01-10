The 2020 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday is set to be a star-studded event.

The presenters for this year's ceremony were announced on Friday, and the group includes Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Kate Beckinsale and Kelly Clarkson among others. In addition, Keegan-Michael Key will present Eddie Murphy with the Critics' Choice Lifetime Achievement Award, and Ted Danson will present his The Good Place co-star, Kristen Bell, with the #SeeHer Award. The #SeeHer Award recognizes women who push boundaries and recognize the importance of accurately portraying women across the entertainment landscape.

Taye Diggs is hosting the ceremony, and additional stars from some of this year’s favorite films and television shows who will present throughout the evening include Alison Brie, Brian Cox, Adam Devine, Sara Gilbert, Walton Goggins, Lucy Hale, Chris Hardwick, Sam Heughan, Nick Kroll, Eugene Levy, John Lithgow, Sebastian Maniscalco, Caleb McLaughlin, Kennedy McMann, Seth Meyers, Ashleigh Murray, Niecy Nash, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, Catherine O’Hara, Edi Patterson, Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, JB Smoove, Bradley Whitford and Scott Wolf.

The Critics’ Choice Awards are held annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. The Irishman is the most-nominated film of the year -- with 14 total nominations -- followed by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with 12. Previously announced nominees include Joker's Joaquin Phoenix, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Marriage Story's Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards airs live on the CW Network on Sunday, Jan.12, from 7 – 10 p.m. ET.

