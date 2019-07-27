Anne Hathaway is opening up about her pregnancy.

ET caught up with the 36-year-old actress at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, where she expressed how excited she was to be expecting her second child with husband Adam Schulman.

"I am really happy," Hathaway -- who was promoting her new Amazon series, Modern Love -- told ET about also giving her 3-year-old son, Jonathan, a sibling. "This is something I've been wanting for a while and I'm really happy it's happening."

When announcing her pregnancy on Instagram earlier this week, Hathaway noted in her post that "it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies."

"It's not [always a straight line]. There is a one-sided narrative to this, and of course it's wonderful that we celebrate the happy moment when it's ready to share," Hathaway explained to ET after being commended for her honest post. "I think there is a silence around the moments before that and they are not all happy, and in fact a lot of them are quite painful. I think that pain is that these women feel like we're the only ones going through it."

"I just knew that somewhere my announcement was going to make somebody feel worse about themselves because -- and it wouldn’t be their fault that that happened -- you just can't help it when you want something so bad and it feels like it's happening to everyone else but you. And I just wanted that person to know that they're included in my story too and that my story didn't just have happy moments too," she added.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Meanwhile, as she awaits her baby's arrival, Hathaway is happily promoting her new project, Modern Love, Amazon's upcoming eight-episode romantic comedy anthology series.

Each episode focuses on a different story of love, varying from the romantic kind to sibling love to a familial love. In Hathaway and co-star Gary Carr's installment, the episode is titled "Take Me As I Am," and follows a woman, Lexi (Hathaway) who is trying to accept that she is bipolar while trying to find love. Hathaway's character is inspired by Maniac author Terri Cheney's real-life journey. Carr plays Lexi's love interest, Jeff.

"Our episode is an episode of hope. And I think our episode talks about how whatever you are going through, something even as extreme as bipolar disorder, all you need is one person to see you and it can open up the rest of your life," Hathaway expressed. "I think one of the things we are learning about is that the stigma that surrounds mental health is not helping anybody. It's not helping people who are diagnosed with mental disorders, and it's not helping the people that love them."

Modern Love premieres Friday, Oct. 18 on Amazon Prime Video. For more on Hathaway's pregnancy announcement, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Anne Hathaway Shows Off Baby Bump

Anne Hathaway Seeks 'Modern Love' in First Amazon Trailer

Anne Hathaway Reveals She Is Expecting Her Second Baby With Husband Adam Schulman

Related Gallery