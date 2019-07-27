Anne Hathaway is baby bumpin'!

The 36-year-old actress showed off her baby bump while promoting her new show, Modern Love, at Amazon's Summer Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday.

Modern Love, inspired by the popular New York Times column of the same name, is a romantic comedy anthology series that explores love in different forms. Hathaway, as well as co-stars Cristin Milioti and Gary Carr, appeared at Saturday's panel in support of the Amazon Prime Video series.

Hathaway, who wore a flowy dress and drop-down earrings to Saturday's event, said she was attracted to Modern Love because of how much it felt like a short film to her, rather than a television series.

"My work has primarily been in film for the last 20 years," she explained, but noted the idea of having a project on Amazon made her feel like "people are going to see it." "It was exciting. I love romantic stories and I don't see them in the cineplexes as much now."

"I think love speaks to how fractured our time has come… it's just that question of what's going to get you to the movie theater. What's worth the time to have a cinematic experience?" Hathaway added. "I love watching a superhero fall in love as much as the next person, but this is a different way to tell a love story."

Just three days earlier, Hathaway announced her second pregnancy via Instagram. "It’s not for a movie...⁣⁣ #2⁣," Hathaway captioned a black-and-white photo showing off her burgeoning belly. "All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love 💕."

Hathaway and her husband, Adam Schulman, are already parents to a 3-year-old son, Jonathan. In 2016, the actress told that she gets into "mama bear" mode while pregnant.

"The only secret that I kept, and I will tell you I got really good at lying, was when I was pregnant," she shared, revealing that she's normally a terrible liar. "I lied about everything having to do with it. I did not feel like, 'Oh, I am lying.' It was like, 'No, I am protecting.'"

"I am a boxing-out mama bear," she jokingly added.

