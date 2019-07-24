Anne Hathaway just dropped some huge news on fans -- that she is expecting her second child!



"It’s not for a movie...#2,” she captioned a black-and-white mirror selfie in which she proudly displays her growing bump in a white cotton tank and cutoff denim shorts. "All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love 💕."

The Oscar winner and her husband, Adam Schulman, are already the proud parents of a 3-year-old son, Jonathan. The notoriously camera-shy couple welcomed their firstborn in April 2016.

Prior to that, the 36-year-old thespian revealed that she was pregnant with an equally stunning image in which she is smiling on the beach in a two-piece, proudly displaying her growing tummy.

In April, the leading lady explained to Modern Luxury that she had decided to stop drinking until her son is an adult, purely because recovering from drinking is unsustainable for her.

"I didn’t put [a drink] down because my drinking was a problem; I put it down because the way I drink leads me to have hangovers and those were the problem. My last hangover lasted for five days," she revealed. "When I’m at a stage in my life where there is enough space for me to have a hangover, I’ll start drinking again, but that won’t be until my kid is out of the house."

"I just want to make this clear: Most people don't have to do such an extreme thing. I don't think drinking is bad," she added. "It's just the way I do it -- which I personally think is really fun and awesome -- is just not the kind of fun and awesome that goes with having a child for me. But this isn't a moralistic stance."

The Devil Wears Prada star and her husband, a businessman and fellow actor, were married on cliff in Big Sur, California in the fall of 2012.

Get more details on Hathaway below.

SEE MORE CELEB UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Anjelica Huston Is 'Excited' to See Anne Hathaway Star in 'Witches' Reboot (Exclusive)

Anne Hathaway Reveals Which 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queen She Wants as Her Con Artist Partner (Exclusive)

Anne Hathaway Splits Her Pants Just Moments Before Appearing on 'Late Show'

Related Gallery