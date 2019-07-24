Hours after announcing her second pregnancy, Anne Hathaway showed off her baby bump!

The Hustle star was photographed at the Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, casually dressed in blue jeans and a tweed shirt that perfectly hugged her burgeoning belly. Her dark locks were up in a bun and she rocked dark sunglasses as she made her way through LAX.

The 36-year-old actress is expected to make her first appearance since announcing her big news on Saturday. She'll be promoting her new Amazon series Modern Love at the Television Critics Association on Saturday, where she will be promoting her new Amazon series Modern Love.

Tony/X17online.com

Earlier in the day, the Oscar winner shared her pregnancy news by posting a black-and-white photo of herself on Instagram. This will be the second child for Hathaway and her husband, Adam Schulman, who are already parents to a 3-year-old son, Jonathan.

"It’s not for a movie...⁣⁣#2⁣," she captioned the sweet snap. "⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love 💕."

Before she welcomes her new bundle of joy, Hathaway will have a couple of projects coming up, including the Amazon series and a starring role in the Witches reboot.

Find out more about how she'll take over Anjelica Huston's iconic role in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Anne Hathaway Reveals She Is Expecting Her Second Baby With Husband Adam Schulman

Blake Lively's Growing Baby Bump Is on Full Display in Fitted T-Shirt

Keira Knightley Expecting Second Child -- See Her Baby Bump Debut!

Related Gallery