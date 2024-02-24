Anne Hathaway took the lessons her Devil Wears Prada character learned to heart, if her look at the 2024 Milan Fashion Week proves anything.

On Friday, the 41-year-old Love & Other Drugs star attended the Versace fashion show in a stunning bright red dress with a corset-style top and a pencil skirt, seemingly made of leather. Hathaway posed for photos outside the event and inside while seated next to South Korean singer Hyunjin, English musician Sergio Pizzorno, and leader of South Korean girl group Aespa, Ningning.

For her accessories, the actress sported a bangle watch, multiple silver rings on both hands, a simple black purse and red shoes with bows to match the color of her frock.

The appearance comes just weeks after she stopped by the Moncler Grenoble Fall Winter 2024 Fashion Show on Feb. 3 in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

There, she solidified herself as a fashion icon wearing a white jumpsuit over a black turtleneck sweater. Inside, she opted to grab a white puffer coat as the show was held in a chilly environment with ice statues all around.

The front-row spots at the various European fashion shows may have also been a step for her as she prepares to get back into character for a reunion with her The Devil Wears Prada co-stars Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep at the 2024 SAG Awards.

Just last week, ET reported that the trio will take the stage at the awards show to present during the evening. It's unclear currently which honor they will present.

In the iconic 2006 film, Hathaway plays Andy, the assistant to Runway magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Streep) -- a cutthroat Anna Wintour-esque diehard fashion figure. For her part, Blunt stars as Emily, another assistant to the big-time magazine editor who finds herself in competition with Andy for a spot to go to Paris for Fashion Week.

While the full cast and crew did a Zoom reunion back in 2021 in honor of the film's 15th anniversary, Hathaway and Blunt reunited in December for Variety's Actors on Actors series.

The 2024 SAG Awards will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. The ceremony will stream live, globally on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

