Anne Hathaway had an interesting run-in with a psychic. On Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 41-year-old actress recalled a fated experience.

"I got a job and I couldn't do it because I was contractually obligated to do another job. I was really sad and I was walking around a flea market in L.A. just like, 'Oh my god, what's gonna happen? Is everything gonna be OK?'" Hathaway recalled. "I was so nervous and this young girl comes up to me, she goes, 'Can I just stop you for one second?' I'm like, 'OK.' She goes, 'I'm a psychic…and I need to tell you something. You were just blocked from something and it's gonna be OK, but you're not on the path you should be. You're supposed to be like a Drew Barrymore.'"

The encounter "meant the world" to Hathaway, because she took it as "such a sign."

"I was like, 'Everything's gonna be OK. I just have to hang in there and everything's gonna be OK, because I'm gonna be a Drew Barrymore,'" she said.

Barrymore also played a role in Hathaway's love story, as the actress' second date with her husband, Adam Shulman, was at the host's Halloween party. Now, the couple, who share sons Jonathan, 7, and Jack, 3, have been together for 15 years and married for 11.

"I think it's a little bit the luck of the draw, but we're really just lucky that we keep growing together," Hathaway said of her long-lasting romance. "We have this thing, it's actually a tattoo, and the idea is that individually we're whole, but together we're more."

"I don’t expect him to complete me and he doesn't expect me to complete him," she added. "I'm my own person. He's his own person. We choose to be together because we believe we make each other better and this union is something we both want to participate in."

When ET spoke to Hathaway in October 2022, she opened up about her personal and professional goals as she enters a new chapter of her life.

"I'm just living life a little differently now and I'm enjoying it. I'm so focused and connected to my gratitude, to be in a place this wonderful," she said. "My personal goal is to surf more. My professional goal is to surprise myself."

RELATED CONTENT: