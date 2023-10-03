Anne Hathaway is crossing her fingers for another Meryl Streep collaboration. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 40-year-old actress at the premiere of her latest film, She Came to Me, and she revealed that she hopes to one day work with her The Devil Wears Prada co-star again.

"Oh my gosh, I would love that," Hathaway gushed. "I wish. I wish. I wish. She's very busy."

While they don't have any projects in the works just yet, Hathaway and Streep did recently reunite at The Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards at the New York Public Library.

"Wasn't it so awesome that Versace was one of the sponsors of the evening?" Hathaway said of the event. "I was already so proud to work with the company, and that coupled with the speech that Donatella [Versace] gave last week in Italy about the importance of human rights and LGBTQIA rights, I'm so honored to get to work with them."

Now, Hathaway is focused on promoting She Came to Me, an independent film she produced and starred in. The movie, which received a waiver amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, tells the story of a creatively blocked composer (Peter Dinklage) who seeks inspiration at the behest of his wife (Hathaway).

"One of the things she hopes audiences take away from this [is the] idea that it's never too late," Hathaway told ET of director Rebecca Miller. "It's never too late to do something crazy. It's never too late to find yourself. It's never too late to get lost. It's never too late to be who you are."

This type of movie perfectly encapsulates the projects Hathaway wants to be a part of.

"We don't get so many movies these days about people just trying to figure things out," she said. "Normally we get movies about superheroes, and building, and destroying, and rebuilding cities, and doing, and moving through time, which is great and fun... I embrace movies like that, but I want to make sure that movies like this still have a place in our culture, and in our lives, and especially in our theaters. I'm just really excited to be part of this one."

She Came to Me will hit theaters Oct. 6.

