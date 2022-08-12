Anne Heche Dead at 53: Ed Helms, James Gunn and More Pay Tribute

Anne Heche, the actress best known for her roles in the soap opera Another World and films such as Donnie Brasco, Psycho and Six Days, Seven Nights, has died at the age of 53 after a car crash on Aug. 5.

While the actress' heart is still beating, she is brain dead, which is the definition of death according to California law. Her rep told ET in a statement that Heche has not been taken off life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find organ recipients who will be a match.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," the statement reads in part. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Celebrities across Hollywood sent their condolences following the news. Stephen Kunken offered a personal memory of working with Heche on Broadway. "Some years ago I was Anne Heche’s quirky suitor in PROOF on Broadway. She was as kooky and utterly fabulous as I could have ever dreamed," he wrote on Twitter. "An immense talent I loved playing opposite & more importantly a truly decent human and friend. The news is just unendingly sad."

Ed Helms also paid tribute via Twitter, writing "Anne Heche news today is so heartbreaking. A truly epic, vibrant spirit and a profound talent. Sending tremendous love and support to her family."

Anne Heche news today is so heartbreaking. A truly epic, vibrant spirit and a profound talent.

James Gunn complimented Heche's formidable acting skills on Twitter, where he sent his condolences as well.

"Honest to God, I think maybe the best acting performance I’ve ever seen in my life was Anne Heche in PROOF on Broadway. #RIP," he wrote.

Rosanna Arquette also reacted on Twitter, writing "Rest In Peace now Anne ."

Deedee Pfeiffer wrote "My heart breaks for Anne Heche and for all involved in this tragic story. Addiction is extremely complicated and layered. This is such a sad day and yet not an unfamiliar day for many who have known or loved somebody with an addiction..."

Musician Kid Vicious sent love to Heche's children, Atlas and Homer, in his tweet. "My heart goes out to Anne Heche’s children. No child should lose their mother at such a young age. #KidVicious," he wrote.

My heart goes out to

Anne Heche’s children.

