Anne Heche's ex, James Tupper, is paying tribute to the 53-year-old actress and mother to his 13-year-old son, Atlas. Tupper took to Instagram on Friday and posted a photo of Heche and simply captioned it, "love you forever," followed by a broken heart emoji.

The tribute comes one day after ET reported that Heche was not expected to recover from the injuries she sustained in the fiery car crash last week in Los Angeles.

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition," the actress' rep said in a statement to ET on Thursday, on behalf of her family. "She is not expected to survive."

The rep added, "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

On Friday, ET confirmed that Heche had died.

Just hours after Heche's horrific car crash, Tupper also took to Instagram and posted a throwback photo of her and Atlas.

"Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight anneheche 💔 we love you," he captioned the post.

Heche and Tupper dated for more than a decade before they split in 2018. They met in 2006 when they co-starred in Men in Trees. Heche is also the mother to 20-year-old Homer from her previous marriage to Coleman Laffoon.

On Aug. 5, Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a home around 11 a.m. PT in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Fifty-nine firefighters rescued Heche from the crash that ignited a house fire and she was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe burns. The home was completely destroyed. The accident was Heche's third car crash within a 30-minute span.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told ET that Heche "had narcotics in her system" when she crashed, with cocaine was found in her blood, law enforcement sources told multiple outlets.

"Anne Heche is now being investigated for Felony Traffic DUI," the LAPD spokesperson told ET at the time. "Right now, what has been found is a presence of narcotics in her system, however additional testing is required because we have to rule out additional substances administered at the hospital."

