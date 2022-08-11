Anne Heche may not recover from her injuries sustained in her car crash on Friday.

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition," the actress' rep said in a statement to ET on Thursday, on behalf of her family.

The rep added, "She is not expected to survive."

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," the statement explained.

"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work -- especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love," the statement concluded. "She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

On Aug. 5, Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a home around 11 a.m. in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Fifty-nine firefighters rescued Heche from the crash that ignited a house fire and she was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe burns. The home was completely destroyed. Heche's accident was her third car crash within a 30-minute span.

Days after the accident, Heche's rep told ET that the actress is "in extreme critical condition" following the crash. "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," the rep said Monday. "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

ET learned on Tuesday that Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer, was taking the lead in advocating for the "best care" for his mother. A source told ET that the Emmy-winning actress is surrounded by her family members who are hoping for a recovery. "Her family is on pins and needles, just praying."

"He's being as strong as he can be. Her family is ready to surround her, and be there if she wakes up," the source said of her son. "Everyone is waiting for that to happen."

Heche shares her son Homer with her ex-husband, Coleman Laffoon. She is also the mother to her son Atlas, whom she shares with her ex, James Tupper.

The fiery car accident is still under investigation. LAPD officials told ET on Monday that investigators obtained a warrant for a blood draw on Friday, the day of the crash, and are investigating what role drugs or alcohol may have played in the frightening collision.

For more information on Heche's shocking car crash, see the video below.

Anne Heche’s Son Taking the Lead on His Mother's Critical Condition Care (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Anne Heche's 'Devastated' Director & Co-Star Speak Out About Her Hospitalization and Upcoming Film (Exclusive)

Lifetime Exec 'Deeply Concerned' Over Anne Heche's Hospitalization

Rosie O'Donnell Regrets Making Fun of Anne Heche's Past Comments

Anne Heche's 'Dancing With the Stars' Partner Keo Motsepe Speaks Out

Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Ex Anne Heche's Hospitalization

Related Gallery