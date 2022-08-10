Anne Heche's 'Dancing With the Stars' Partner Keo Motsepe Speaks Out: 'My Heart Breaks for Her' (Exclusive)
Anne Heche’s Son Taking the Lead on His Mother's Critical Condit…
Anne Heche in Coma Following Explosive Car Crash
Britney Spears' Sons Look All Grown Up in Rare Photos With Dad K…
Anne Heche Car Crash: Burn Specialist Explains Her Injuries
Jennette McCurdy’s Memoir Details How She Felt 'Exploited' Durin…
Brittney Griner Sentenced to 9 Years in Russian Prison: Viola Da…
Anne Heche In Stable Condition Following Fiery Car Crash
Fred Savage Fired From 'The Wonder Years' Following 'Inappropria…
Anne Heche Under Investigation for Car Crash That Left Her in Cr…
Anne Heche Health Update: Actress Is in ‘Extreme Critical Condit…
Olivia Newton-John, Iconic 'Grease' Star, Dies at 73
Anne Heche’s Son Taking the Lead on His Mother's Critical Condit…
Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Breakup: What Went Wro…
Inside Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Louie Ruelas and the Bravo-Pa…
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Lola Shows …
Gwyneth Paltrow Learns How to 'Slay' From Daughter Apple Martin
'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dead at 41 After Car Crash Wh…
Olivia Newton-John and Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Dish on New Duet …
Anne Heche is getting well-wishes from her former Dancing with the Stars partner, Keo Motsepe, following the car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. In an exclusive statement to ET, the 32-year-old dancing pro sent prayers for the actress.
"Anne was my partner on DWTS for Season 29. We became close friends and my heart breaks for her and her family over this terrible accident,” Motsepe says. “I am praying she makes a full recovery and I know the entire DWTS family is sending her healing thoughts. In working with her, I can say she has a strong spirit and is a fighter, and I know she will be doing all she can to heal."
Heche, 53, and Motsepe were eliminated after four weeks in the competition. Motsepe’s statement comes as the actress remains in critical condition. On Aug. 5, Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a home a little before 11 a.m. in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. It took nearly 60 firefighters to rescue her from the wreckage that ignited a fire that raged so out of control, Heche was rushed to a nearby hospital with burns and the home became uninhabitable.
Since the accident, Heche has received support from family and friends. A source told ET that Heche’s son, Homer, 20, is making sure that she is receiving the best care possible. The source also said that the Milk Money actress is surrounded by her family who is praying for her recovery.
"Her family is on pins and needles, just praying,” the source said.
The source noted that Homer has taken the lead when it comes to his mother’s care.
"He's being as strong as he can be," the source said. "Her family is ready to surround her, and be there if she wakes up. Everyone is waiting for that to happen."
RELATED CONTENT:
Anne Heche's Son is Advocating For Her Critical Condition Care
Anne Heche Car Crash: Tenant 'Devastated' Over Destroyed Property
Anne Heche in a Coma: A Timeline of Her Fiery Car Crash
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Crash