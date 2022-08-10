Rosie O’Donnell is rethinking past comments she made about Anne Heche. In a recent TikTok video, O’Donnell revealed that she feels bad about past jokes she made at the expense of Heche -- who is currently in critical condition with severe burns following a fiery car crash, on Friday.

“I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident and how horrifying the whole thing is and feeling bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens, you know,” the former The View co-host told the camera. Before sharing her concerns about drunk driving.

It has not been confirmed if Heche was impaired or not during the accident.

O’Donnell’s video referenced Heche’s 20/20 interview with Barbara Walters. During the candid conversation, Heche alleged that she was sexually abused by her father, Donald when she was younger, and “created a fantasy world” and an alternate personality called Celestia.

“I’m not crazy. But it’s a crazy life. I was raised in a crazy family and it took 31 years to get the crazy out of me,” the Chicago PD actress said during the 2001 interview.

“I had a fantasy world that I escaped to. I called my other personality Celestia,” she said at the time, about the persona that she claimed had superpowers. “I believed I was from that world. I believed I was from another planet. I think I was insane.”

Following the interview, O’Donnell mocked the actress during a set at a charity benefit.

O'Donnell continued her video with more concern for the actresses. “I wonder if she’s okay,” the comedian added. “I think it’s a miracle that she didn’t kill anyone and thank God or Goddess or whoever for that. And I hope she survives, but wow what a tragic tale and that car was on fire for a long time they say, they couldn’t pull her out. That is a hard sentence to give yourself.”

Dominik Magdziak Photography/Getty Images

On Aug. 5, Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a home a little before 11 a.m. in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. It took nearly 60 firefighters to rescue her from the wreckage that ignited a fire that raged so out of control, Heche was rushed to a nearby hospital with burns and the home became uninhabitable.

Following the incident, her rep confirmed to ET that the 53-year-old Emmy-winning actress was in “extreme critical” condition.

LAPD officials also confirmed to ET on Monday that investigators obtained a warrant for a blood draw on Friday, and that Heche is under investigation for misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run, in relation to the fiercy crash.

Since news of the accident, Heche’s famous friends including her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Keo Motsepe, and ex-girlfriend, Ellen DeGeneres have wished her well.

