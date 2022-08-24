Anne Heche’s final resting place will be among fellow stars. Following the news that her sons have chosen to bury her at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, ET has learned that she will be interned in the crypt at her burial.

The 53-year-old, who was officially declared dead on Aug. 11 following a car accident, will be close to Mickey Rooney and Halyna Hutchins. Her burial spot will also be located across from Johnny Ramone, Chris Cornell, Valerie Harper and Anton Yelchin.

Heche’s final resting place has a beautiful view of the lake that is located within the Garden of Legends, and has a view of the Hollywood sign. The spot is in a more private area of the iconic cemetery and was picked out by her children who thought it would be meaningful and special for their mother. Details such as a date for the formal service has not been determined by the family yet.

On Tuesday, Heche’s 20-year-old son, Homer, released a statement on behalf of him and his 13-year-old brother, Atlas Tupper, in regard to the family’s decision to lay Heche to rest at Hollywood Forever.

"My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit," the statement read. "We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers."

"Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events," Homer added. "She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages."

According to the actress' death certificate, obtained by ET, Heche's body was cremated on Aug. 18 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Heche was taken off life support on Aug. 14 after getting into a serious car accident a week prior in Los Angeles. The actress died as a result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries due to her fiery car crash, the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office confirmed to ET.

