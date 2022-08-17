Anne Heche's Official Cause of Death Revealed
Anne Heche, 'Six Days Seven Nights' Star, Dead at 53
Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Trial: Fire Captain Repeatedly Walks Of…
Is Angelina Jolie Suing the FBI?
Anne Heche, 'Six Days Seven Nights' Star, Dead at 53
Golden Globes 2020: Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson Make Their Red …
Adrienne Bailon Houghton Secretly Welcomes First Child!
Why Anne Heche Wanted Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell to Play Her in…
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby and Rachel Reveal Which Guys Are Front…
Alec Baldwin Says He ‘Didn’t Pull the Trigger’ In First Sit-Down…
Lindsey Pearlman, ‘Empire’ and ‘Chicago Justice’ Actress, Dead a…
R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison After Being Found Guilt…
Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support and Her Organs Will Be Donated
Anne Heche in Coma Following Explosive Car Crash
Anne Heche Remembered: Former Co-Star, Ex Pay Tribute and Debunk…
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Reveal Unusual Sleeping Arrangement…
Inside Anne Heche's Morning Just Before Car Crash That Left Her …
Rachel Bilson Has Cheeky Response to What She Misses Most About …
Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s Pregnant After Her and John Legend’…
Anne Heche's family, friends and fans are getting official answers as to the cause of her death. The actress died as a result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries due to her fiery car crash, the LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office confirmed to ET on Wednesday.
On Aug. 14, the actress was taken off life support after getting into a serious car accident a week prior in Los Angeles. She was 53.
On Aug. 5, Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a home around 11 a.m. PT in the Mar Vista neighborhood of L.A. Fifty-nine firefighters rescued Heche from the crash that ignited a house fire. She was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe burns, and the home was completely destroyed. The accident was Heche's third car crash within a 30-minute span.
A spokesperson for the LAPD told ET that Heche "had narcotics in her system" when she crashed. Cocaine was found in her blood, law enforcement sources told multiple outlets.
On Aug. 12, Heche's rep confirmed her death to ET. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," read a statement. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
RELATED CONTENT:
Anne Heche's Son Left With 'Deep, Wordless Sadness' After Her Death
Anne Heche Dead at 53: Ed Helms, James Gunn and More Pay Tribute
Anne Heche Dead at 53: A Timeline of Her Fatal Car Crash
Related Gallery