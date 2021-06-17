Annie Murphy's iconic catchphrase wasn't uttered as often as viewers may think. The 34-year-old actress appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and revealed how often she said "Ew, David" on Schitt's Creek.

Murphy played Alexis Rose, sister to Dan Levy's David Rose, on the series from 2015 until its 2020 series finale.

While Murphy confirmed that people on the street run up to her yelling "Ew, David" frequently, the actress said she "just found out recently that... I only actually say 'Ew, David' twice in the entire series."

"I also said 'Ugh, David,' or 'Why David?' I tacked 'David' on to whatever I possibly could," Murphy explained. "... This 'Ew, David' thing spiraled out of control."

Last year, Murphy, who won an Emmy for her role on Schitt's Creek, told ET how much playing Alexis Rose meant to her and revealed if she'd ever return to the character.

"This is a character that really changed my life. This show changed my life entirely, and it's been the best six years of my life," she said. "... If it was up to me, I would do 25 more seasons. I have been bribing Dan on a daily basis to write another season slash do a movie slash something."

"But if that doesn't come to pass, we were so, so, so lucky to be able to go out on a high note. Knowing that it was going to be six seasons, the writers were able to wrap up all of the stories just the way they wanted. And people weren't like, 'OK, we get it. Please stop with this show,'" she continued. "So, even though it's a bittersweet goodbye, we were so lucky that it ended the way it did."

Now that Schitt's Creek has wrapped, Murphy is starring on Kevin Can F**k Himself, which is set to premiere Sunday, June 20 on AMC. See more on Murphy's new role in the video below.

