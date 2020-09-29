Ant Anstead has had enough when it comes to other people's commentary on why he and his estranged wife, Christina Anstead, have split.

On Monday, Ant Instagrammed a black-and-white picture of himself with their 1-year-old son, Hudson. While the initial caption read, "Beautiful Boyz Weekend. Blessed x," he later added that he turned the comments off because of negative messages. He also told people to stop speculating on why he and Christina broke up after less than two years of marriage, which she shockingly announced on Sept. 18.

"This was a father-son moment!," he wrote. "But due to some mean people I have turned comments OFF! While we both appreciate words of support, Please stop trying to diagnose from afar. It’s not fair."

"Christina is fine. I am fine," he added. "And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace. Compassion and kindness is all that’s needed. X."

Ant -- an English motor specialist and star of Ant Anstead Master Mechanic -- married the 37-year-old Flip or Flop star in December 2018 after the two dated for a year. A source recently told ET that Christina moved too fast with 41-year-old Ant following her 2016 split from her ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa.

"She is a wonderful mother that went through a very painful, very public divorce and never took the alone time to find herself, to rebuild her strength ...before she was planning a wedding and a baby shower," the source said. "It was like watching a fairytale in fast motion. When Christina first fell in love with Ant her friends were so excited for her, but also advised her to take it slow because she was newly divorced. When she got engaged, they expressed their concern. It all happened so fast Christina never had a moment to take a breath."

According to the source, there was no cheating involved when it comes to why she and Ant broke up.

"She hates to see herself leaving a second marriage, but she also knows she must be true to herself and she just feels they aren't a good match," the source said. "It seems like Ant has tried to do what he can to hold the relationship together, but it isn't what Christina wants right now. She didn't expect that just two years later she would feel this way. She is a kind person and I'm sure doesn't want to hurt Ant, she just wants to move forward."

"Christina is going to take this time to heal and spend time with her children and focus on her show," the source continued. "She and Ant plan to co-parent their son and remain friends."

