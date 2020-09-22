Christina Anstead is back at work after announcing her split from her husband, Ant Anstead. Less than a week after sharing the news of her split on Instagram, the 37-year-old HGTV star was spotted on the set of her show, Flip or Flop, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Wearing jeans, a pink T-shirt and a big smile, Christina looked at ease while walking alongside a similarly dressed Tarek on the set of their show on Monday. Flip or Flop's upcoming ninth season is set to premiere on HGTV on Oct. 15.

Christina and Tarek were married from 2009 to 2018 and share two children, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5. After her split from Tarek, Christina tied the knot with Ant, with whom she welcomed her third child, 1-year-old Hudson, last year.

Christina announced her split from Ant on Instagram on Friday, writing that she and her ex "made the difficult decision to separate."

"We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she wrote. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

In addition to working with Tarek, Christina has spent time post-split celebrating her daughter's 10th birthday with a Paris-themed party.

"Taylor you light up my life and challenge me in all the best ways. Not a day goes by where you don’t tell me how much you love me and hug me tight. I [pray] we always have this tight bond," Christina wrote in part on Instagram alongside pics of the bash. "I LOVE being your mama. You are so fun to be around and I love how you always keep me on my toes. 10 years with you has been everything to me. I love you!!!"

Meanwhile, Tarek got engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young in July after one year of dating.

In a post over the weekend, Tarek gushed about being "so excited about life."

"I'm engaged, Flipping 101 is on the air and Flip or Flop is on the way," he wrote alongside a pic with his bride-to-be. "I’m telling you...it’s possible to accomplish those things you have been dreaming of!"

Watch the video below for more on Christina.

