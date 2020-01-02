Christina Anstead started 2020 with a full household!

Only ET's Keltie Knight was invited inside the HGTV star's home as she opened up about her life, career and blended family -- and introduced us to her baby boy, Hudson.

"Welcome to my nursery," Christina said, taking us inside the stunning room, complete with dream catchers and a starry mobile. As she noted, our tour would be Hudson's TV debut.

"I'm pregnant season two [of Christina on the Coast]," she shared. "[Fans will see] the gender reveal, telling the children for the first time, living the pregnancy dream."

Christina and her husband, Ant, married in a surprise wedding at their Newport Beach home just over a year ago. Their son Hudson was born in September, joining Christina's kids Taylor and Brayden from her marriage to Tarek El Moussa and Ant's children Amelie and Archie, from a previous relationship.

"Hudson looks British. He just looks like a mini Ant, like, smiling up at me," she said, comparing her newborn to the Wheeler Dealers host. "They look really similar, so it's really cute."

"Going from two [kids] to three is hard," Christina noted, but she couldn't be happier.

"It's awesome to have a baby again. Babies are wonderful. Despite how hard it is obviously, it's wonderful that Ant and I get to have a child together. That's so special," she gushed. "Especially during the holidays, [it's] so fun. Everything about it is awesome."

For Christina and Ant, the secret to managing their busy household is "divide and conquer" -- and always put the kids first.

"I've been trying to spend a lot of one-on-one time with each of them and taking them on dates because it is a big transition," she said of making sure every kid feels special with a new baby at home -- Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4, especially. Archie, 13, and Amelie, 16, visit when they can, but in August, the family will all get together for a trip to Maui.

"I just take it one day at a time. I do try to schedule out the week and I do make sure that when I get home, I'm done. That's when my emails can get really backed up because when I get home I need to be totally present for the kids. There's just way too much going on," she explained.

"Then on the weekends, same thing, we just make sure were doing lots of family time. My kids love little things like board games. They love swimming, so thank god for the pool, and that keeps them pretty distracted," she added. "It's just one day at a time."

While season two of Christina on the Coast is premiering, the designer is still working on Flip or Flop with her ex, Tarek. The pair have made their business as much a priority as maintaining a healthy relationship for their kids.

"I think any divorce family deals with that kind of stuff. Sometimes, things can be difficult, but at the end of the day, the kids love to see all of us together all the time. So, that's what works," she reasoned.

"There's no big secret," Christina said. "It's just whatever's best for the kids is just what works for everybody."

Season two of Christina on the Coast premieres Thursday on HGTV.

