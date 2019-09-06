Christina Anstead Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Ant Anstead

Christina Anstead is now a mother of three!

The 36-year-old Flip or Flop star gave birth to her first child with her husband, Ant Anstead, a baby boy, she announced on Instagram on Friday. The couple has decided to name their son Hudson.

"Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world," she wrote alongside a photo of her nursing her newborn son as Ant looks on. "Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! 💙 Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 - 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long."

Christina is also a mom to her two kids that she shares with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa -- 8-year-old daughter Taylor and 4-year-old son Brayden. Christina revealed on Instagram last week that she would be having a scheduled c-section after undergoing an emergency c-section to deliver Brayden.

Christina and Ant were first linked together in October 2017 and married last December in a surprise ceremony ahead of Christmas. She announced she was pregnant in March with a sweet picture of the two hugging and her holding up their sonogram. Ant is already a father of two as well; he shares a son, Archie, and daughter, Amelie, with his first wife, Louise.



"@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!!," Christina Instagrammed. "The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling ♥️ #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar! 🚌 😂."

One month later, Christina's publicist confirmed to ET that the two were expecting a baby boy after Tarek already revealed the sex of the baby to TMZ.

"Things are good today," he said when asked about his ex. "She's remarried, she's actually pregnant -- everybody knows that. She's having a son. My kids are super excited. I'm excited for her new chapter in life. They're a great couple and I really do hope the best for them."

ET spoke with Christina in July, and she revealed that she gave Tarek a courtesy call that she was pregnant with her third child. The two split in December 2016 but still work together on their hit HGTV show.

"I told him right before I told the kids," she said, adding that the conversation was "good." "I waited after the first trimester to tell them to make sure everything was OK."

She also said she and Ant weren't actively trying to have a baby.

"[Having kids] wasn't on our mind -- if it happened, it happened," she shared. "It definitely was not something where [we said], 'We want a baby right now.' It happened quickly. We got back from our honeymoon [and] found out I was pregnant."

In August, Tarek told ET about the phone call he received from Christina telling him she was pregnant.

"Oh yeah, it was an unexpected call," Tarek admitted. "Yeah, it was a surprise. A little surprise."

"I had no idea," he continued. "No, but I'm happy for them. You know what, her and her husband, Ant, they live a block away. He honestly seems like a super nice guy. My kids like him, so I'm happy for her."

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Christina Anstead's HGTV Series Picked Up for Season 2, Will Feature New Baby

Christina Anstead Poses in Bikini While 34 Weeks Pregnant

Christina Anstead Reveals When She Told Ex Tarek El Moussa About Her Pregnancy With Husband Ant (Exclusive)

Related Gallery