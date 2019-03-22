Christina Anstead Pregnant With Third Child

Congrats are in order for Christina Anstead!

The Flip or Flop star -- who tied the knot with Ant Anstead last December -- revealed via Instagram on Friday that she is expecting her third child.

"@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!!," she captioned a photo of herself holding up her ultrasound. "The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling ♥️ #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar! 🚌 😂"

This will be Christina's first child with her new husband. She shares two kids, Taylor and Brayden, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. Ant is already a father of two as well; he shares a son, Archie, and daughter, Amelie, with his first wife, Louise.

ET caught up with Christina last month, where she revealed her new HGTV show, Christina on the Coast, will feature both her engagement and wedding with Ant.

"He's hot! He's a keeper," she said of her husband. "I know, when I was first sent a photo of him, I was like, 'What?!' Zoom in, like geez. He’s a cutie."

Before meeting Ant, Christina talked to ET back in August 2017 about whether she'd be open to having more kids.

"No. I think I'm done," she said at the time. "Yeah, I'm not thinking about other kids right now."

