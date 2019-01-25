Christina El Moussa Is Stunning in Her White Lace Wedding Gown: Pics!

Christina El Moussa makes for one beautiful bride!

The 35-year-old HGTV star took to Instagram on Thursday to share new pics from her wedding to Ant Anstead. The pair tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Newport Beach, California, that was winter wonderland-themed.

In one pic, El Moussa is kissing her new husband in front of a white car that announces their just married status. The bride looks stunning in her Ines Di Santo lace gown -- which features a low back, lace sleeves and a plunging neckline -- as she kisses her 39-year-old husband.

The next photo features the newly married couple with their combined four children. El Moussa shares Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 4, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, while Anstead has Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12, from a previous marriage. The kids look overjoyed in the shot, with the boys in light gray suits, Amelie wearing a purple gown and Taylor in a white dress with a pink bow.

Other pics show the setting for the wedding reception, romantic moments with the happy couple and the kids watching the nuptials.

"12.22.18 such an amazing, emotional, incredible day for us and our 4 kids," El Moussa captioned the shots. "Getting married at our home under the full moon couldn’t have been more magical. ✨ Love you @ant_anstead and our blended family... love doing this life with you. ♥️ #act2 📸 @chardphoto"

Anstead also posted new pics in honor of it being just over a month since he tied the knot. In addition to many of the same pics that El Moussa shared, Anstead posted a few black-and-white photos from the special day. Additionally, the groom shared a sweet snap of Amelie buttoning up El Moussa's lace gown and both of his kids dancing at the reception.

"OMG cannot believe this amazing day was over a month ago!! What a special special moment that we shared with our four kids!" he wrote. "We were meant to be together 🔥🔥 @christinaanstead You Complete me!! Love this life with you! #Act2 Oh and I’ve got some wedding pictures to share!! So forgive me if there happens to be too many! Will feel like you have been wedding spammed ❤️❤️🤗"

Anstead also shared another post with pics dedicated to both his and El Moussa's children.

"So incredibly PROUD of my amazing kiddos. They really are my best friends! I was beaming all day! Both Amelie and Archie were my 'Best men/woman' and they delivered one of the best speeches I’ve ever heard! Put the pro’s to shame!" he gushed. "Thank you both for taking this in your stride and loving me unconditionally. Love how you love @christinaanstead Tay and Bray too! We are so lucky! We have four amazing kiddies in our blended family! X x x ❤️❤️🔥🔥🤗 thank you @chardphoto for capturing our magical day! X"

It seems everyone is happy about the nuptials, even El Moussa's ex-husband]. The pair split in late 2016 and, following his exes wedding, the Flip or Flop star clarified his feelings in a series of Instagram Stories, assuring fans he wasn't "devastated and depressed."

“First time I’ve spoken about this -- Christina got married, yes,” he began. “I’m actually happy for her. I think it’s a great thing. I think they get along well. And most importantly, it’s good for my children.”

“I’m happy. My life is amazing,” he continued. "I have amazing friends. I love my babies. My family’s great. I’m glad that she found someone. It’s a good thing. It’s a positive thing."

"I’m not the type that wants to fight with her for the rest of my life and make my kids miserable,” he added. “Everything we do is about the kids and at the end of the day, my kids are going to have a stable household and she’s going to have help and that’s exactly what they need."

Watch the video below for more on the former couple:

RELATED CONTENT:

Tarek El Moussa Reacts to Ex-Wife Christina El Moussa Getting Remarried

Christina El Moussa and 'Hot Hubby' Ant Anstead Enjoy Romantic Honeymoon

Christina El Moussa Marries Ant Anstead In 'Winter Wonderland' Ceremony

Related Gallery