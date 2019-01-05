Now that the holidays are over, Christina El Moussa and husband Ant Anstead are finally getting to enjoy a nice, romantic honeymoon!

The 35-year-old Flip or Flop star took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet snap of her kissing her new hubby, the Wheelers Dealers host, while enjoying a gorgeous sunset in paradise.

"Magic hour ✨🏝," the newly-married reality star captioned her steamy photo, in which she's wearing a floral jumpsuit and has her hair in a ponytail. El Moussa also shared a pic of the two posing in their bathing suits while on the beach, as well as a snap of her incredible view from her Saturday "breakfast stroll."

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

Later in the day, the HGTV personality showed off their amazing infinity pool with a view, and her "hot hubby" who was relaxing in the water.

Instagram Story

Anstead, 39, on his end, also shared a handful of videos and photos from their vacation. "Honeymooning ❤️🔥🔥😎😍💍🇬🇧🇺🇸 with the wifey #HMF x x," he wrote on Instagram. In one of his pics, a smiling El Moussa holds up a glass of champagne and shows off her new bling.

The couple surprised fans when they secretly got married on Dec. 22. The pair, who started dating in October of 2017, managed to keep a lid on their nuptials by inviting 70 close friends and family to meet them at their Newport Beach, California, home where guests thought they’d be bussed to the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. Instead, they found themselves witnessing the couple’s "I Do's," which had a fitting "Winter Wonderland" theme.

“We wanted it to be rustic romance,” El Moussa, who chose a lace dress by Ines Di Santo for the big day, told People.

El Moussa was previously married to Tarek El Moussa. The two share daughter Taylor and son Brayden. Following their split, ET spoke with the Flip or Flop leading lady about the possibilities of ever double dating with her ex-husband.

Hear what she said in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Christina El Moussa Marries Ant Anstead In 'Winter Wonderland' Ceremony

Christina El Moussa Calls Joanna Gaines Feud Rumors ‘Bulls**t'

Christina El Moussa Celebrates First Anniversary With Ant Anstead

Related Gallery