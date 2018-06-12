Tarek El Moussa Reveals What He Thinks of Ex-Wife Christina's New Boyfriend (Exclusive)

Tarek El Moussa's not the jealous type.

The Flip or Flop star sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where he opened up about what it's like starring with his ex-wife, Christina El Moussa, on another season of Flip of Flop -- and what he thinks of her new boyfriend.

"I think he's a really nice guy, to be honest with you. I know he has kids. I know he has a TV show," Tarek says of Ant Anstead, the British TV host who has been dating Christina since late last year. "My kids talk about him and I've met him a few times and he seems like a really nice guy."

"I am very confident with who I am and what I built and what I've accomplished and the life I provide for my kids, and I don't see any man creating any jealousy for me," he explains of how he's able to stay so amicable with his ex-wife's new man. "I do believe in myself and I'm very confident in that."

Tarek, meanwhile, says he's been dating, but considers himself single. "Do I ever want a girlfriend again? I don't know," he confesses. "I'm enjoying life and traveling. I just love having a good time."

Tarek also adds that things between him and Christina "are actually going well," after a difficult period when they first split. "The kids are all that matter," he reasons. "The best thing that came out of the divorce for me was becoming the best father I ever thought I could be. And I enjoy every single moment when I have my kids."

[My son, Brayden is] two and a half years old. We separated when, I think, he was eight months old. My daughter, she's adjusted to [the breakup] now," he continues. "[Christina and I] make sure that we go to all the sports event together and we stand next to each other, we go to school events, we sit next to each other, we go to parent-teacher conference, we're there together... Even though, you know, we're not a family together, we're still a family and it's really important for our kids to know that."

But as much as they put on a brave face, Tarek's the first to admit there can still be some tension between him and Christina while filming their show, Flip or Flop.The HGTV series is currently in its eighth season.

"It's still not perfect. We are a divorced couple," Tarek shares. "We have our moments where we do disagree and there are emotions involved, you know? And we just have to deal with it. You kind of have to roll with the punches."

But regardless of any issues, the two still have a lot of chemistry. "I wouldn't call it flirting, I don't know. It's just one of those things where... You know, we were together a long time, we have kids together. And no matter what, divorce, or what is going on, I think deep down we still care about each other," Tarek says. "I mean, I care about her. She's the mother of my kids, and I just want the best for her."

Flip or Flop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

