Christina El Moussa Celebrates First Anniversary With Ant Anstead

Christina El Moussa is celebrating a milestone with her boyfriend, Ant Anstead!

The 35-year-old Flip or Flop star took to Instagram on Monday to gush over her one-year anniversary with her British TV show beau. In the post, Christina detailed the beginning of their relationship and praised Ant.

"A year ago today @ant_anstead called me for the first time and we spoke for 29 mins two days later while he was at Sema he FaceTimed me (I was thinking who FaceTimes) anyways I answered and we spoke for 2.5 hours," she wrote alongside a pic of her and Ant kissing. "... Two days later we met for the first time and we’ve been inseparable ever since. #FATE"

"@ant_anstead you have showed me what real unconditional love is. You take me for what I am, flawed and a bit crazy, and love all of me just the way I am. You have never once made me feel bad for anything in my past. You put me in my place when I need to be put there. Hold me when I’m having a bad day," she continued. "I love this life with you. I love our blended family. I can’t wait to see where the next year takes us. I know it’s going to be magical. ♥️🔥🔥💫

Christina concluded her sweet note with a quote from Elvis Presley. "To quote my fav artist 'Wise men say only fools rush in .... but I can’t help falling in love with you' ♥️"

Ant celebrated the milestone too, posting a slideshow of pics on his Instagram page and writing about his awe over their relationship.

"OW!! 😲 ONE YEAR TODAY!!!!! You answered my phone call! Then A TWO AND A HALF HOUR FACETIME! 😍 I knew then!" he wrote. "❤️❤️ Happy anniversary to the single most amazing, beautiful, talented, fun, funny lady on the entire planet! What we have is so RARE!"

Ant continued his loving post by detailing their travels over the last year.

"Looking back at this mad and crazy past year.... we’ve lived in four houses, and finally found a home together! We’ve been to London, South Africa, Ireland, Mexico, Hawaii and all over the US! Serious amount of air miles! You're the single best travel buddy EVER!" he wrote. "From the flat on the face trip overs in Dallas to the police at Buckingham Palace! 😂 we have seen a ton of sunsets, drunk a fair amount of champagne and had some of the most jaw dropping weirdest moments that makes me believe in fate!"

He concluded his doting message by discussing their family and future.

"Our blended family just CLICK! I love our four kids!" Ant wrote. "Your my spiritual warrior and YOU saved me! A true unicorn 🦄! Where has this last year gone?? Cannot wait to discover the next year and beyond with you! #HMF love you! ❤️❤️🔥🔥🇬🇧🇺🇸🦄🐜✅ x x x #Act2"

Christina is known for her HGTV show, Flip or Flop, which she currently co-stars on with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. The pair got married in 2009, but separated in 2016 and made their divorce official in January 2018.

ET caught up with Tarek, 37, back in June, where he revealed how he feels about Christina's relationship with Ant.

"I think he's a really nice guy, to be honest with you. I know he has kids. I know he has a TV show," he said at the time. "My kids talk about him and I've met him a few times and he seems like a really nice guy."

"I am very confident with who I am and what I built and what I've accomplished and the life I provide for my kids, and I don't see any man creating any jealousy for me," he explained of the two children he shares with Christina, Taylor 8, and Brayden, 3. "I do believe in myself and I'm very confident in that."

Just weeks later, Christina told ET that she's rooting for her ex in the dating scene and thrilled he likes her current beau.

"To watch Tarek move on and be in the dating scene, I think is great. We've both moved on. We've been separated for two years, and I'm happy that he's out there dating, and I hope he finds someone nice and that's great with my kids, too," she said at the time. "[It's] definitely a relief for me that he's dating as well."

"I don't feel like I need Tarek's approval on my boyfriend, but that is wonderful that he likes him," Christina added. "Everybody likes Ant. Ant is amazing. He is such a great guy. He is so grounded and he is so sweet, he is humble. He's just amazing."

In addition to the ex support, Christina said that her kids have already meshed well with Ant's.

"We met each other's kids, and my kids adore him, and I believe his kids love me," she said. "My daughter really looks up to his daughter. She's 14 and he's just a great dad, and his kids are fabulous."

