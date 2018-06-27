Christina El Moussa Reveals What Ex Tarek Really Thinks of Her New Solo Show (Exclusive)

Christina El Moussa is branching out from her hit home renovation show, Flip or Flop -- which she co-stars on with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa -- with a brand new show titled Christina on the Coast.

ET spoke to the 34-year-old reality star on Wednesday, when she talked about the eight-episode series that will document the mother of two expanding her design business in Southern California. Aside from Christina transforming clients’ outdated properties, the show will also of course focus on her personal life, as she searches for a new home to start afresh while balancing parenthood, career and a new relationship with boyfriend Ant Anstead.

"I'm really excited about it because on Flip or Flop, I was remodeling houses for the masses, and I wanted to appeal to all buyers, so in this show I get to help specific families and really get into their style and really make showpiece houses that are very unique," Christina tells ET.

However, she stresses that her new show doesn't mean the end for the hugely popular Flip or Flop.

"So Flip or Flop has been on for seven seasons, and this season's currently airing and the ratings are going really strong, so I don't believe that we're gonna see the last of Flip or Flop," she says.

In a press releas on Christina's new show, HGTV noted that Tarek is also in discussions to develop a potential new series with the network. But Christina says there's no jealousy that she's coming out with her own show first.

"So, Tarek is aware that I got picked up for Christina on the Coast and he's very happy for me," she shares. "We're both really supportive of each other and we both want the best for each other and each other's success."

Still, she does admit that there's a few awkward aspects when it comes to continuing to work with her ex-husband on Flip or Flop.

"One of the challenges that I'm currently dealing with is that Tarek wants to be more involved in design, and design is my world, so I've been stepping aside a little bit and letting him enter that world," she acknowledges. "It can be a little challenging for me."

Christina on the Coast is set to air in early 2019.

ET spoke to Tarek earlier this month, when he shared his thoughts on Christina's boyfriend. Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Tarek and Christina El Moussa Awkwardly Discuss Dating in 'Flip or Flop' Season 7 Clip -- Watch (Exclusive)

Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead Pack On the PDA in Paradise -- Pics!

Christina El Moussa Says Meeting Her New Boyfriend Ant Anstead Was 'Fate'