Christina El Moussa Calls Joanna Gaines Feud Rumors ‘Bulls**t'

Christina El Moussa is not here for fake feuds!

The 35-year-old HGTV star took to Instagram on Tuesday to shut down a tabloid report that she was feuding with Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines.

"What a load of Bulls**t,” Christina captioned a photo of the article with the title, “HGTV Joanna & Christina: It’s War.”

Christina went on to note, "I’ve never commented on a tabloid EVER (and have swallowed a load of s**t from these tabloids). #intouchmagazine this is disgusting. I have always been a huge supporter of female entrepreneurs… #girlboss is my motto. Nothing but respect for @joannagaines #goodvibesonly.”

The tabloid story came out shortly after news broke that Joanna and her husband, Chip Gaines, are currently in talks to get their own TV network. The Texas-based couple announced they were leaving their hit HGTV show in September 2017, and have since welcomed their fifth child, son Crew, in June.

“We’re excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia,” a rep for Chip and Joanna previously told ET. “The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content.”

For more from the Gaines family, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Chip and Joanna Gaines 'Excited' to Return to TV With Their Own Network

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Baby Son Crew Makes His TV Debut

Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Book Launch With Joanna Gaines and Jenna Bush Hager

Related Gallery