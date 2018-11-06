Chip and Joanna Gaines' 4-month-old son, Crew, wasn't bothered by the cameras one bit when he made his television debut on Tuesday's Today show.

Joanna made an appearance on the NBC morning show to talk about her new home design book, Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave. Her husband, Chip, later crashed the interview with Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, and also brought out a sleepy Crew!

Crew promptly fell asleep in Savannah's arms, as she and Hoda couldn't stop gushing about the adorable baby.

Morning made. @savannahguthrie got to hold @joannagaines & @chipgaines’ newest little one, Crew!



The couple also discusses the possibility of another baby! pic.twitter.com/PI7yfAtjLf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 6, 2018

Gimme that sweet baby - thanks @joannagaines@chipgaines for letting me love up on Baby Crew 👶 🍼 💕 pic.twitter.com/bNpY1GoUaq — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) November 6, 2018

Joanna and Chip welcomed Crew in June. The Fixer Upper stars are also parents to 13-year-old Drake, 11-year-old Ella, 9-year-old Duke and 8-year-old Emmie Kay.

"He is a gift," Joanna said about her youngest child, who slept through the entire interview. "We were talking the other day and saying how he has slowed down time for us."

... And is the couple hoping for more children? Chip hasn't been shy about saying he wants six kids, and Joanna didn't exactly rule it out.

"He wants [Crew] to have a sister," Joanna said of Chip. "I mean, I love the process of being pregnant. I love giving birth."

Later, Joanna praised Chip as he exited the interview after cracking a few jokes.

"I'm such a serious person by nature, so he's a gift to me," she shared.

In August, 40-year-old Joanna admitted she thought she was done having kids before getting pregnant with Crew.

“I truly believed I was done," Joanna wrote in an essay for her and Chip's magazine, Magnolia Journal. “And yet, after eight years, here I am with a newborn in my arms.”

