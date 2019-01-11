Tarek El Moussa wants to set the record straight! The 37-year-old HGTV star opened up in a series of candid videos on his Instagram Stories about the recent marriage of his ex-wife and on-screen co-star, Christina El Moussa, on Thursday evening.

“First time I’ve spoken about this — Christina got married, yes,” he began. “I’m actually happy for her. I think it’s a great thing. I think they get along well. And most importantly, it’s good for my children.”

Tarek noted that he’d read several false articles saying he was “devastated and depressed,” calling them “bulls**t.”

“I’m happy. My life is amazing,” he said. "I have amazing friends. I love my babies. My family’s great.”

He went on to wish his ex well, saying, “I’m glad that she found someone. It’s a good thing. It’s a positive thing. I’m no the type that wants to fight with her for the rest of my life and make my kids miserable.”

The Flip or Flop star went on to emphasize the importance of the former couple’s two children, Taylor and Brayden.

“Everything we do is about the kids and at the end of the day, my kids are going to have a stable household and she’s going to have help and that’s exactly what they need.”

Christina tied the knot with Wheelers Dealers host Ant Anstead in late December in a private surprise ceremony at the couple’s Newport Beach, California home. Tarek and Christina split in late 2016, and Christina began dating Ant in October 2017.

Christina has changed her name on Instagram to Christina Anstead. For more from the Flip or Flop stars, watch the clip below:

