Christina Anstead is an open book when it comes to her fans!

The 35-year-old HGTV star of Flip or Flop is getting her own series on the network, Christina on the Coast, and she reveals that the show will feature more of her personal life than Flip or Flop has in the past.

"You’re getting really high design, but you’re also getting a glimpse of my personal life, for example, the engagement, the nutrition book I’m writing,” she tells ET’s Leanne Aguilera at Tuesday’s TCAs, adding that her husband, Ant Anstead, will also be featured. "Yeah, he’s in it — the engagement, the wedding, the whole thing.”

Christina and Ant tied the knot in a secret ceremony in December, which she’s still surprised she was able to keep under wraps.

"We got really lucky, we really did. My publicist met with a lot of the planners and everyone just kept it secret. It was amazing that that can still happen,” she says. "I was just really trying to stay calm and enjoy all the moments of it."

As for her new hubby, the HGTV star can’t help but gush about the Wheelers and Dealers host.

"He’s hot! He’s a keeper,” she dishes. "I know, when I was first sent a photo of him, I was like, ‘What?!’ Zoom in, like geez. He’s a cutie."

Christina still works with her former husband and the father of her children, Tarek El Moussa, on Flip or Flop, and opened up about the secret to working with an ex.

"Just like everything, it takes time, and it takes respecting each other’s boundaries and showing up to a work in a good mood,” she says. "We’re still there to make a great show and do our job and we go really lucky ‘cause we have an amazing crew that we work with. That really does a great job of just keeping it super light and fun on set. Luckily we both just love what we do, so that part came easy.”

The former spouses are getting along well these days.

"We live two streets apart. We’re both in Newport. We’re co-parenting. The kids are doing fabulous. They’re at a new school, and everything’s going really good,” she says.

So would she support Tarek moving on romantically?

"Of course!” she insists. "I hope that he finds love and happiness."

Christina on the Coast premieres in early 2019.

