Tarek El Moussa, one of HGTV’s most popular stars, is shooting a pilot for a new house-flipping show AND is about to star in an upcoming web series.



The pilot, which is currently being filmed, will focus on the 37-year-old reality star as he partners with newcomers to the real estate world. Along the way, El Moussa will share his expertise and “secrets of a successful flip” with his proteges.

“From start to finish, I’m giving these first-time flippers everything they need to score a profitable deal and not a bank-breaking flop,” El Moussa said in a statement.



As for the digital series, it will focus on the real estate expert’s new life as a single dad following his divorce from wife and Flip or Flop co-host Christina El Moussa. The two share an 8-year-old son, Brayden, and a 3-year-old daughter, Taylor. As of now, there’s no release date for either series.



The weekend before Christmas, Christina remarried another TV show host — Ant Anstead of Wheeler Dealers -- in front of friends and loved ones at their Newport Beach, California, home.



Not long after, Tarek offered the newlyweds his seal of approval, stating on his Instagram Story that he’s “actually happy for her. I think it’s a great thing. I think they get along well. And most importantly, it’s good for my children.”



“I’m happy. My life is amazing,” he continued. "I have amazing friends. I love my babies. My family’s great… I’m glad that she found someone. It’s a good thing. It’s a positive thing. I’m not the type that wants to fight with her for the rest of my life and make my kids miserable.”



