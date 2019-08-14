Christina on the Coast has been renewed for season two.

HGTV has picked up Christina Anstead's solo series for a 13-episode second season, the network announced on Wednesday. The next installment will showcase Christina's designs for clients across Southern California, as well as her personal life, including her soon-to-be baby boy with husband Ant Anstead.

"HGTV knew Christina on the Coast would be a winner and the series absolutely delivered," HGTV President Jane Latman said in a statement on Wednesday. "More than 12 million viewers tuned in to watch the freshman season because they loved having a new opportunity to watch Christina evolve personally and professionally. We've seen her continue to gain popularity with our audience, so we couldn’t be more excited about the performance of the series."

"In season two, we will join Christina as she grows her design business and navigates relationships with her friends and family, including her husband and new baby. Everyone is rooting for her and her family as they build a whole new life," she added.

Christina, who also stars on HGTV's Flip or Flop with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, celebrated Christina on the Coast's pickup on Instagram.

"So grateful!!" she wrote in part, alongside a photo of herself posing in her baby's nursery. She's set to give birth in September.

Tarek has also gotten a solo show with HGTV, Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa. He told ET last week that fans will see his and Christina's kids -- 8-year-old daughter Taylor and 3-year-old son Brayden -- on the show.

"Yeah, you'll see them in the season and then they're filming with me on my new shows and it's just really exciting and it's amazing how big my daughter's getting," he said. "She's going to be nine, my son's going to be four. I remember when we shot the home video [that got them the show], Christina was five months pregnant and Taylor was actually in her belly. We've been doing this that long."

As for Christina's pregnancy, Tarek said he's happy for his ex-wife. After all, he's also moved on romantically and is now dating Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.

"I'm happy for them. You know what, her and her husband, Ant, they live a block away. He honestly seems like a super nice guy. My kids like him, so I'm happy for her," he shared.



