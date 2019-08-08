Tarek El Moussa is getting candid about his ex-wife, Christina Anstead, moving on with her new husband, Ant Anstead.

ET spoke to the Flip or Flop star in Los Angeles on Thursday, where he talked about still working with Christina on their hit HGTV series and his feelings about her currently expecting her first child with Ant. In an interview with ET last month, Christina revealed that she told Tarek she was pregnant with a phone call before she told their two kids -- 8-year-old daughter Taylor and 3-year-old son Brayden.

"Oh yeah, it was an unexpected call," Tarek tells ET's Lauren Zima. "Yeah, it was a surprise. A little surprise."

"I had no idea," he continues. "No, but I'm happy for them. You know what, her and her husband, Ant, they live a block away. He honestly seems like a super nice guy. My kids like him so I'm happy for her."

Tarek confirms he's met Ant and has no issues about spending time with both him and Christina. Christina married Ant last December and announced she was pregnant in March.

"We all go to soccer games, we all sit together on the sidelines, I'm the crazy dad running and screaming, you know, normal stuff," Tarek says.

And although some exes wouldn't exactly love living a block from one another, Tarek explains why it works for him and 36-year-old Christina, especially when it comes to co-parenting their children.

"It's very important and it makes life a lot easier, and it's just nice knowing that at night when I'm sleeping and they're with her, I know that they are close to me," he says, referring to Taylor and Brayden.

Tarek admits that after a rough patch following their split in 2016, he and Christina now have a great working relationship.

"Like I said, life's tough and I just had to suck it up," he shares of the awkwardness they at first experienced. "It was a job and it was very difficult to do and I'm glad I pulled it off. For me, my biggest thing was always thinking about my kids and what's best for them and what's important for them, and when I make any decision today the first thought is, 'Is this good for my kids?'"

The 37-year-old reality star says fans will get to see more of his and Christina's kids in the future, both on Flip or Flop and his new HGTV series, Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa. The show will follow Tarek walking individuals through the ins and outs of a successful flip.

"Yeah, you'll see them in the season and then they're filming with me on my new shows and it's just really exciting and it's amazing how big my daughter's getting," he says. "She's going to be 9, my son's going to be 4. I remember when we shot the home video [that got them the show], Christina was 5 months pregnant and Taylor was actually in her belly. We've been doing this that long."

Flip or Flop airs Thursdays on HGTV.

Last month, Christina talked to ET about telling Tarek she was pregnant and called their conversation "good." As for working together after their divorce, she noted, "[We've] just been doing it for a few years now, and it's sort of normal, I guess."

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tarek El Moussa Says New Girlfriend Heather Rae Has Already Met His Kids (Exclusive)

Tarek El Moussa Seen Kissing 'Selling Sunset' Star Heather Rae Young

'Flip or Flop' Star Tarek El Moussa Is Getting His Own HGTV Series

Related Gallery