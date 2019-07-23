'Flip or Flop' Star Tarek El Moussa Is Getting His Own HGTV Series

Tarek El Moussa will be passing along his house-flipping knowledge on a new show!



On Tuesday, HGTV announced that the Flip or Flop star has landed another program with the channel called Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa. The show will follow the home-improvement veteran as he walks individuals through the ins and outs of a successful flip.



"My passion for real estate has led me to flip hundreds of homes over the years and I’ve been incredibly lucky as an entrepreneur to build a successful business," El Moussa shared in a statement. "Now I get to help first-time flippers learn the ropes, find the best property deals and show them how to make the most profit on their investment."



Of course, this doesn’t mean his days on Flip or Flop have come to an end. He and ex-wife, Christina Anstead, are returning for another season on Aug. 1. Additionally, El Moussa’s new digital series, Tarek’s Flip Side, which explores his personal life with friends and family, drops on HGTV’s app and HGTV.com the very same day.

"Flip or Flop fans have followed Tarek’s personal and professional journey for years and now HGTV will show off his expertise and personality in a whole new light," Jane Latman, president of HGTV, said of the new show in a statement. "People daydream about what it would be like to renovate an investment property and make a profit. Tarek is a skilled and seasoned expert who can help newcomers navigate the pitfalls of house flipping."



Meanwhile, Anstead has her very own show on HGTV, Christina on the Coast, which debuted in May. In the series, the 36-year-old reality star showcases the projects she undertook on her own home following her divorce from El Moussa. She also assists with a number of other people’s home projects on the show.



"Christina on the Coast is completely different from Flip or Flop," Anstead told ET during an interview in April at her Orange County home. "Flip or Flop was a house show based on designing houses for the masses -- they were always designed so that any person could walk in and like it and picture themselves living in it. Christina on the Coast is designing for other people based on their own style, so it's much more high design and you're getting to know other people in the show."



Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa is set to arrive on HGTV in 2020.

