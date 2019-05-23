Flip or Flop's eighth season will look a little different.

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Christina Anstead, who revealed how filming the upcoming eighth season of the HGTV series with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, was unlike previous ones.

The former couple divorced in 2018, before Christina tied the knot with Ant Anstead, a television presenter, later that year. While Christina and Tarek maintain a good working relationship, things on the show were different this time around.

"Before, I kinda got my way more... Not so much anymore," she said of working on the house flipping series, adding that the eighth season will feature a "lot more Tarek design."

When the show's new dynamic premieres later this year, Christina is unsure if it'll be the final time they ring in a new season. "I don't know yet," she said of a potential season nine. "Everything's sort of up in the air. So we'll see how everything does this summer and go from there."

While the situation has the potential to be awkward, Christina couldn't help but praise her new husband for how he handles everything, revealing that he's "genuinely" pleased that she and Tarek -- who share two children Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3 -- get along well.

"I mean if only everyone could be so happy for our situation," she said. "... It's awesome. It's exactly how it should be... The goal is for the kids to feel happy and settled and that's what we want... So that really is how we live, and how he projects it, and that's just his personality. Trust me, it's the best possible situation for everybody."

In addition to Christina's two children, their blended family also includes Ant's two kids from a previous relationship, Archie, 12, and Amelie, 15.

"They get along amazing," Christina gushed of their four kids. "They're all different ages so we have 15, 12, eight, and three... The cool thing about that is there's like no competition, and everyone's just so different and into different things. My kids really look up to his kids, obviously, which is amazing."

It's soon going to be a family of seven for the couple, as they're expecting their first child together later this year. While they've yet to pick out a name for their baby boy -- because, Christina said, "everyone has an opinion" -- they have begun planning what his nursery will look like.

"I'm doing like modern bohemian," Christina said. "I mean it would've been a little more girly if it was a girl, but, [there will be] live plants, a lot of layered rugs, black and whites. Kinda of the style of the house."

On top of Flip or Flop and her expanding family, Christina also has her own HGTV series, Christina on the Coast.

"It's totally different for HGTV because, like, my own 2018 journey is wrapped up amongst the episodes of amazing transformations," she said of her new design series. "So basically the viewers are gonna follow along everything I was doing in 2018 -- selling my house in Yorba Linda, on a house hunt in Newport Beach, getting engaged, my wedding will be the finale."

Christina on the Coast premieres May 23 on HGTV.

