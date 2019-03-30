It's business as usual for Christina Anstead.

The HGTV star was spotted filming Flip or Flop with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, in Anaheim, California, on Friday, just a week after announcing she's expecting her first child with new husband Ant Anstead.

Christina announced her pregnancy on March 22. She shares two kids with Tarek -- Taylor and Brayden -- while Ant is dad to Amelie and Archie -- from a previous relationship.

The pregnant designer and TV star was all smiles while filming with Tarek, as the two chatted outside on the porch of a home. Tarek spoke animatedly with his ex-wife as she took a seat.

Christina opened up to fans about her "brutal" first trimester of pregnancy on Instagram earlier this week, explaining that she was feeling much better these days.

"Now that I can talk about ... The first trimester was brutal!!! Maybe it’s my age (35- considered a geriatric pregnancy 🤦🏼‍♀️🙄) lol... or maybe I just forgot how bad it was with Tay and Bray.. but yikes it really blind sided me," she wrote. "Nausea, exhaustion, too many food aversions, too many carbs.... anyways I’m officially back to feeling somewhat normal. Going to try and enjoy the second trimester while it’s here."

"Thank you to my amazing husband for being so supportive while his new bride was complaining and a little more cray than usual," she added with a winking emoji. "We found out we were expecting after the honeymoon and I’m officially 15 weeks now."

During an interview with ET last month, Christina revealed that fans will see some of her personal life -- including her relationship with Ant -- on her new show, Christina on the Coast. Watch below.

