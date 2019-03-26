Christina Anstead, who’s expecting her third child (and first with husband Ant Anstead), is admitting that the pregnancy got off to a rocky start.

On Tuesday, the Flip or Flop star shared a new photo on Instagram of her smiling while proudly holding her stomach. However, in the caption she hints that her first trimester was hard on her, just like when she was expecting her daughter, Taylor, and son, Brayden, ages 8 and 3, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.



“Now that I can talk about ... The first trimester was brutal!!! Maybe it’s my age (35- considered a geriatric pregnancy 🤦🏼‍♀️🙄) lol... or maybe I just forgot how bad it was with Tay and Bray.. but yikes it really blind sided me,” she writes. “Nausea, exhaustion, too many food aversions, too many carbs.... anyways I’m officially back to feeling somewhat normal. Going to try and enjoy the second trimester while it’s here.”

“Thank you to my amazing husband for being so supportive while his new bride was complaining and a little more cray than usual,” she added with a winking emoji. “We found out we were expecting after the honeymoon and I’m officially 15 weeks now.”



Christina married Ant just days before Christmas in a secret ceremony in Newport Beach, California. Then, last week she revealed that she’s expecting her third child -- proudly showcasing her sonogram as her husband holds her in a new image.



ET spoke with Christina last month, where she revealed her new HGTV show, Christina on the Coast, will feature both her engagement and wedding with Ant.



"You’re getting really high design, but you’re also getting a glimpse of my personal life, for example, the engagement, the nutrition book I’m writing,” she told ET, adding that her husband will also be featured. "Yeah, he’s in it — the engagement, the wedding, the whole thing.”

"He's hot! He's a keeper," she gushed of her husband. "I know, when I was first sent a photo of him, I was like, 'What?!' Zoom in, like geez. He’s a cutie.'"



However, before meeting Ant, she told ET back in August 2017 about whether she'd be open to having more kids.



"No. I think I'm done," she said at the time. "Yeah, I'm not thinking about other kids right now."

